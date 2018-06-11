Público
Caja B del PP Ricardo Costa, condenado a 4 años por la financiación ilegal del PP en Valencia

La Audiencia Nacional también condena a Correa a 5 años y tres meses de cárcel, a Pablo Crespo a 5 años de cárcel; y a Álvaro Pérez 'El Bigotes' a seis años y nueve meses. Absuelve al exvicepresidente Vicente Rambla. La sentencia considera que queda probado que el PP valenciano pagó con dinero negro actos de las campañas electorales de 2007 2008.

Ricardo Costa, hace unos días en el Congreso. EFE/J.P.Gandul

El Juzgado Central de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional ha condenado a 4 años de prisión al exsecretario general del PP de la Comunitat Valenciana Ricardo Costa y absuelve al exvicepresidente Vicente Rambla por la financiación irregular del partido liderado entonces por Francisco Camps en las elecciones de 2007 y 2008.

El juez José María Vázquez Honrubia también condena a los líderes de la trama Gürtel: Francisco Correa a 5 años y tres meses de prisión; Pablo Crespo a 5 años de cárcel; y a Álvaro Pérez 'El Bigotes' a seis años y nueve meses por girar facturas falsas para que otros empresarios sufragasen ilícitamente parte de los actos electorales de los 'populares'. Estas penas se acumulan a las impuestas ya por las irregularidades en Fitur y por la primera época de la trama Gürtel --en esta última 'El Bigotes' resultó absuelto--.

El magistrado considera que ha quedado probado que los 'populares' valencianos pagaron con dinero negro parte de los actos electorales de las campañas autonómicas y municipales de 2007 y las generales de 2008 y otros eventos, todos ellos organizados por la empresa de la Gürtel, Orange Market.

Esta sentencia llega apenas quince días después de que la Audiencia Nacional hiciera pública la sentencia de la primera época de la trama Gürtel.

