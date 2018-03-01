El Gobierno de La Rioja, del Partido Popular, retira la campaña publicitaria del 'Día Internacional de la Mujer', ya que "no se ha conseguido trasladar adecuadamente el mensaje de igualdad y corresponsabilidad que pretendía", ha señalado el Ejecutivo regional en un comunicado.
En este punto, ha recordado que el Gobierno está "firmemente comprometido con la lucha por alcanzar la igualdad real entre mujeres y hombres y superar las barreras y estereotipos machistas que aún hoy persisten en nuestra sociedad".
Con este objetivo se ha llevado a cabo la campaña publicitaria del Día Internacional de la Mujer 2018, que pretendía "corregir tópicos haciendo especial hincapié en la educación en igualdad y en la corresponsabilidad, utilizando para ello un tono que ha buscado ser inclusivo y didáctico".
Sin embargo, la campaña, de 1.000 unidades de estos letreros "no ha sido capaz de trasladar adecuadamente dichos mensajes a la sociedad riojana, el Gobierno de La Rioja ha decidido retirarla"; de acuerdo a los principios que rigen la Ley de Comunicación y Publicidad Institucional de 22 de mayo de 2017.
El Ejecutivo entiende que "todo debe sumar hacia una única dirección el 8 de marzo: la visibilización de las desigualdades a las que las mujeres deben hacer frente en todos los ámbitos y la necesidad de seguir trabajando sin descanso para que la igualdad de las mujeres y los hombres sea efectiva cuanto antes".
Críticas
A juicio del PSOE de La Rioja, la campaña transmite una idea "muy alejada del ideario feminista". Han manifestado su "absoluta disconformidad" con estos carteles que "nada tienen que ver con la situación de desigualdad de las mujeres en nuestra sociedad, ni buscan promover la igualdad efectiva entre mujeres y hombres".
De igual modo, CCOO asegura que la campaña es "androcéntrica" y "machista". En un comunicado, la Secretaría de Igualdad: Mujeres, Juventud y LGTBIQ de CCOO de La Rioja ha mostrado su "indignación" ante dicha campaña.
Podemos también arremete contra esta publicidad. A través de las redes sociales, denuncia que esta campaña "culpabiliza a las mujeres".
