Rivera mantuvo un encuentro secreto con Sarkozy en presencia de un gran empresario 

La intensa agenda internacional del líder de Ciudadanos no cesa. Según una información de El Confidencial, Albert Rivera se habría reunido recientemente con el expresidente Nicolas Sarkozy, que será juzgado por corrupción y tráfico de influencias. Al encuentro asistió también un destacado empresario de una de las grandes sociedades del Ibex 35. De hecho, fue el empresario el encargado de concertar dicha reunión ante la insistencia del líder de Ciudadanos.
Según esta misma información, el encuentro se habría producido a principios de enero, coincidiendo con los días en los que Carla Bruni, esposa del exmandatario francés y cantautora de profesión, actuaba en Madrid.
Albert Rivera viene manteniendo en los últimos meses numerosos encuentros con exministros y exdirigentes internacionales. También con gente del mundo de las finanzas y la empresa privada como José María Álvarez-Pallete, Borja Prado e Ignacio Sánchez Galán, máximos responsables de Telefónica, Endesa e Iberdrola respectivamente.
