Albert Rivera ha visitado esta mañana 'Los desayunos de TVE' y ha cargado contra la ministra de Igualdad por su posición respecto a la gestación subrogada: "La ministra de Igualdad ha hecho unas declaraciones contra la igualdad". El líder de Ciudadanos se ha referido a la afirmaciones de Carmen Calvo en su última entrevista en El País, donde declaró que la gestación subrogada en realidad "se llaman vientres de alquiler y son una nueva utilización del cuerpo de las mujeres, una compraventa más". "Aquí no sirven eufemismos", afirmó, añadiendo que es particularmente grave porque "usan el cuerpo de la mujer más pobre".
Para Rivera, la nueva ministra del Interior ha mostrado una posición "retrógrada" con estas declaraciones y "merece una rectificación y pedir perdón" porque "no hay cosa peor para el feminismo que decidan por las mujeres". "La ministra de la Igualdad pretender quitar la libertad a las mujeres de decidir si quieren o no ayudar a otra mujer a tener hijos", ha declarado Rivera.
La postura de la ministra en contra de la gestación subrogada tiene el respaldo del PSOE, que rechazó por amplia mayoría regular los vientres de alquiler el pasado junio.
Sin embargo, el líder de la formación naranja ha reconocido que le parece adecuado el número de mujeres que forman el nuevo Gobierno: "Me parece bien que se rompa la regla de la paridad jurídica". Aunque insiste en que le preocupa "la debilidad de un Gobierno temporal" y la situación en Catalunya.
