Albert Rivera se burló de Pablo Iglesias durante el debate de la moción de censura este pasado jueves por las lágrimas que el segundo derramó el día anterior cuando denunciaba las torturas perpetradas durante el franquismo por Billy El Niño. Durante su intervención en el debate, el líder de Podemos acusó al de Ciudadanos de "tener un discurso más propio de un fascista que de de un demócrata". Fue en ese momento cuando Rivera, sonriendo, se llevó las manos a la cara simulando que estaba llorando.
Justo el día anterior, Pablo Iglesias había preguntado al todavía ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, por la retirada la condecoración al mérito policial que el torturador Antonio González Pacheco, alias Billy el Niño, conserva después de que sus crímenes hayan sido probados.
El gesto pasó desapercibido en un principio, pero fue recogido por las cámaras. Un tuitero se dio cuenta y colgó el vídeo en la red social. El líder de Podemos se emocionó al borde de la lágrima en el Pleno del Congreso tras leer al ministro del Interior los testimonios de los torturados por el policía franquista Antonio González Pacheco, circunstancia de la que Rivera se mofó entre risas durante el debate de la moción de censura.
Albert Rivera haciéndole gestos a Pablo Iglesias para que llore otra vez. Lamentable. pic.twitter.com/dvnW4OVpBr— tsvet (@tsvetonline) 31 de mayo de 2018
