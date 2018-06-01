Público
Moción de censura Rivera se mofa de las lágrimas de Iglesias al denunciar las torturas de Billy El Niño

El líder de Podemos acusó al de Ciudadanos de "tener un discurso más propio de un fascista que de de un demócrata". Fue en ese momento cuando Rivera, sonriendo, se llevó las manos a la cara simulando que estaba llorando

Albert Rivera mira a la bancada de Podemos durante el debate sobre la moción de censura. (JAVIER LIZÓN | EFE)

Albert Rivera se burló de Pablo Iglesias durante el debate de la moción de censura este pasado jueves por las lágrimas que el segundo derramó el día anterior cuando denunciaba las torturas perpetradas durante el franquismo por Billy El Niño. Durante su intervención en el debate, el líder de Podemos acusó al de Ciudadanos de "tener un discurso más propio de un fascista que de de un demócrata". Fue en ese momento cuando Rivera, sonriendo, se llevó las manos a la cara simulando que estaba llorando. 

Justo el día anterior, Pablo Iglesias había preguntado al todavía ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, por la retirada la condecoración al mérito policial que el torturador Antonio González Pacheco, alias Billy el Niño, conserva después de que sus crímenes hayan sido probados.

El gesto pasó desapercibido en un principio, pero fue recogido por las cámaras. Un tuitero se dio cuenta y colgó el vídeo en la red social. El líder de Podemos se emocionó al borde de la lágrima en el Pleno del Congreso tras leer al ministro del Interior los testimonios de los torturados por el policía franquista Antonio González Pacheco, circunstancia de la que Rivera se mofó entre risas durante el debate de la moción de censura. 

