Cs y PP Rivera reclama al Gobierno extender el 155, a pesar del rechazo del PP

El líder de Ciudadanos también exige ampliar las medidas del 155: tener el control sobre las cuentas del Govern, de TV3 y garantizar que los altos cargos de los Mossos d'Esquadra estén "comprometidos con la Constitución". 

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, durante la reunión que mantuvo esta mañana con el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera (izda), con quien buscará recomponer un frente al desafío secesionista en Cataluña, después de que la formación naranja anunciara que rompía el pacto para la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución en esa comunidad. EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha reclamado al Gobierno que extienda el artículo 155 en Catalunya. Desde la formación naranja se exige que la aplicación ante el nuevo president, Quim Torra, debe ser inmediata y, además, encrudecer las medidas: el control sobre las cuentas del Govern, el control de TV3 y de los altos cargos de los Mossos d'Esquadra. 

Sin embargo, el Gobierno se ha mantenido en el mismo lugar: de momento, no extenderán el 155, tal y como anunciaron PP y PSOE este miércoles. Aunque sí han avisado que se mantendrán vigilantes.

La reunión entre Albert Rivera y Mariano Rajoy ha comenzado este jueves a las nueve y media de la mañana en el Palacio de la Moncloa y ha durado en torno a una hora. Este encuentro ha estado marcado por las discrepancias entre ambos sobre la situación en Cataluña y la exigencia de Rivera de mantener y ampliar la aplicación del artículo 155.

(Habrá ampliación)

