Rivera, a Sánchez sobre los beneficiarios de la amnistía fiscal: "¿Quién hay en esa lista para que no quiera publicarla?"

El líder de Ciudadanos ha criticado la decisión de Pedro Sánchez de no publicar los nombres de los beneficiarios de la amnistía fiscal por la ley de Montoro. Albert Rivera ha levantado sospechas sobre el por qué de este rechazo, que contradice el compromiso que el presidente tomó desde la oposición: "Lo dijo en esa tribuna, por lo que sabía que se podía publicar. No tenga miedo", afirma Rivera. "¿Quién hay en esa lista para que no quiera publicarla?", insiste.

Rivera no ha cambiado el discurso que lleva sosteniendo desde el nombramiento de Sánchez y del nuevo Gobierno: alega que es un Ejecutivo débil que no podrá llevar a cabo las reformas que anuncia. Ha puesto como ejemplo el estrepitoso proceso para renovar la dirección de RTVE que ha tildado de un "ridículo espantoso". Además, ha sostenido que si no ha podido "sacar adelante los dedazos de TVE", menos podrá llevar a cabo reformas en ámbitos como la educación.

El líder de Ciudadanos también ha defendido el modelo neoliberal que representa su partido frente al "socialismo del Siglo XX" que afirma que mantiene el Gobierno, que ha asegurado que es un modelo del pasado.



