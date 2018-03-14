Público
Público

RTRM Destituido el directivo de la Televisión de Murcia por el artículo machista que "denigra" a las periodistas

Un diario digital eliminó el texto de opinión en el que Francisco Martínez Campos se regocijaba del físico de las periodistas. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Francisco Martínez Campos en un programa de televisión.

Francisco Martínez Campos en un programa de televisión.

El consejo de administración de Radio Televisión de la Región de Murcia (RTRM) ha destituido este miércoles al jefe de control de servicio público, Francisco Martínez Campos, por un artículo machista sobre sus redactoras publicado en un diario digital.

El PSOE y Podemos habían reclamado el cese de Martínez Campos, cuyo artículo "De Trotski y sus gustos femeninos" fue retirado horas después de su publicación en Murciaeconomia.com por el rechazo suscitado en la oposición y en las redes sociales.

En el artículo, Martínez Campos decía que su perro "está últimamente un poco salido" y citaba a algunas presentadoras para alabar sus "caderas poderosas" o "buen ver", entre otros comentarios de este tipo por los que a Trotski, añadía, "no le importaría darles un lametón o acurrucarse en su regazo".

El diario digital eliminó el artículo en el que se regocijaba del físico de las periodistas y publicó otro en el que pedía disculpas "a aquellas compañeras y compañeros que se hayan sentido ofendidos por el artículo sobre las profesionales", a las que muestra "su profundo respeto y apoyo" y a las que trató de "homenajear".

El equipo de trabajadores de la televisión murciana expresó su "profunda repulsa" por el "ataque a la profesionalidad e integridad de las mujeres periodistas, tanto a las que menciona como a las que no".

El presidente regional, Fernando López Miras, se ha pronunciado en contra del artículo y ha dicho que los comentarios eran "totalmente improcedentes e injustificables". "No pueden permitirse en nadie, y menos en una persona que está en un puesto de responsabilidad", ha apostillado.

El director del ente, Juan Miguel Aguado, rechazó "el mensaje, el tono y el enfoque" por "sexualizar y convertir en objeto de un humor dudoso" el trabajo de las periodistas y convocó de urgencia al consejo de administración para esta tarde para tratar el asunto.

Etiquetas