Final inesperado para el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados de este lunes. Hoy se preveía que se la cámara avanzase un paso más en el camino hacia la elección del Consejo de Administración de RTVE; que se lograse una mayoría favorable, pero no los 2/3 necesarios, y que el miércoles se repitiera el pleno que debía nombrar a los cuatro consejeros designados desde el Senado.
Sin embargo, dos votos nulos por error y dos ausencias -ERC y PDeCAT- han trastocado el plan del Gobierno: la propuesta de PSOE, Unidos Podemos y PNV sólo ha logrado 175 votos, quedándose a un apoyo para lograr la mayoría absoluta que requería el proceso.
(Habrá ampliación)
Comentarios
