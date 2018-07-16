Público
RTVE Dos ausencias y dos errores vuelan el plan de Sánchez para renovar RTVE

Los candidatos, Ana Isabel Cerrada, Fernando López Agudín, Josep Lluís Micó y Juan Tortosa, han logrado 175 votos, a uno de la mayoría absoluta exigida para ser nombrados. Una diputada de ERC y otro del PDeCAT se han ausentado. Fuentes cercanas a la Presidencia de la Cámara sostienen que Ana Pastor pedirá a los letrados un informe jurídico para saber cómo proceder, mientras Unidos Podemos afirma que existe un vacío legal y PP y Cs exigen derogar el real decreto. 

Torrespaña, sede de RTVE - EFE

Final inesperado para el pleno del Congreso de los Diputados de este lunes. Hoy se preveía que se la cámara avanzase un paso más en el camino hacia la elección del Consejo de Administración de RTVE; que se lograse una mayoría favorable, pero no los 2/3 necesarios, y que el miércoles se repitiera el pleno que debía nombrar a los cuatro consejeros designados desde el Senado.

Sin embargo, dos votos nulos por error y dos ausencias -ERC y PDeCAT- han trastocado el plan del Gobierno: la propuesta de PSOE, Unidos Podemos y PNV sólo ha logrado 175 votos, quedándose a un apoyo para lograr la mayoría absoluta que requería el proceso.

(Habrá ampliación)

