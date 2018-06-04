El secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, ha confirmado que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, recuperará el Ministerio de Igualdad en el organigrama del Ejecutivo, como informó Público el sábado. Además, ha asegurado que dará entrada a Podemos y otras fuerzas políticas en los órganos constitucionales (Tribunal Constitucional y Consejo General del Poder Judicial) y no constitucionales pendientes de renovación.
Así lo ha señalado en Antena 3 Ábalos, que ha incluido entre esos órganos al Consejo de Administración de Radio Televisión Española (RTVE) y ha subrayado que no se trata de "generosidad" en el reparto de cargos, sino de que "es tiempo de hablar mucho" con otros grupos y de "contar y compartir con la mayoría" del Congreso.
"Hay órganos constitucionales que pueden dar pie a representación, de Podemos o cualquier otra fuerza. Y otros que no son constitucionales", ha afirmado Ábalos, para quien una "representación tan plural" como la que existe en esta legislatura en el Congreso y sólo 84 diputados del partido del gobierno "obliga" a los socialistas a "compartir mucho".
"Hay que ensayar y contar con todos", ha aseverado, tras reiterar que esa pluralidad no se dará en el Gobierno, donde sólo habrá militantes o simpatizantes del PSOE.
