RTVE Rosa María Mateo, la nueva propuesta para dirigir RTVE

La experiodista de TVE ha conseguido el apoyo de todos los grupos que apoyaron la moción del PSOE para ser la administradora única del ente

La periodista Rosa María Mateo. EFE

La experiodista de TVE Rosa María Mateo será la administradora única de RTVE, al conseguir el apoyo de todos los grupos que apoyaron la moción del PSOE.

(Habrá ampliación)

