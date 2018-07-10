El portavoz adjunto de ERC en el Congreso, Gabriel Rufián, ha criticado hoy la propuesta lanzada el pasado mes de octubre por el candidato a la Presidencia del PP Pablo Casado de ilegalizar a los partidos independentistas. "Es un buen candidato a la Falange", ha ironizado el diputado republicano.
En declaraciones en los pasillos del Congreso, Rufián se refería así a preguntas de los periodistas a la propuesta lanzada el año pasado por Casado en la que sugirió la posibilidad de ilegalizar las formaciones independentistas y que se ha vuelto a poner sobre la mesa estos días. Ayer, en una entrevista en la COPE Casado aseguró que con esa propuesta fue "vanguardia a la hora de enfrentarme el secesionismo" y que no hay que tener "contemplaciones" con los que han dado "un golpe de Estado".
Por otra parte, Rufián cree que es "dramático" que una simple reunión como la que mantuvieron ayer el jefe del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, sea noticia. "Parecía que fuera Corea del Sur y Corea del Norte", ha apuntado Rufián con respecto al encuentro que tuvo lugar entre Sánchez y Torra en el Palacio de la Moncloa.
En este sentido, Rufián ha manifestado que le parece "normal" que "dentro de cualquier democracia" el jefe del Gobierno y el presidente de la Generalitat se reúnan y hablen.
