Espía ruso envenenado Rusia expulsa de Moscú a dos diplomáticos españoles como represalia

El Ministerio de Exteriores ruso ha convocado este viernes al embajador español para comunicarle la respuesta del Kremlim a la expulsión de sus diplomáticos en Madrid.

Edificio de la Embajada Española en Moscú.

El Ministerio de Exteriores de Rusia ha convocado este viernes al embajador español, Ignacio Ybáñez, para comunicarle la expulsión de dos miembros de la misión diplomática en Moscú, en respuesta a la decisión anterior de España de echar a dos diplomáticos rusos en Madrid, como represalia por el ataque químico contra el exespía Sergei Skripal, según han informado fuentes diplomáticas españolas a Europa Press.

Ybáñez ha sido convocado junto a los embajadores de otros 22 países en Rusia (Albania, Australia, Alemania, Canadá, Croacia, Dinamarca, Estonia, Finlandia, Francia, Irlanda, Italia, Letonia, Lituania, Macedonia, Moldavia, Noruega, Países Bajos, Polonia, Rumanía, República Checa, Suecia y Ucrania), de acuerdo con un comunicado del Ministerio de Exteriores ruso.

El departamento que dirige Sergei Lavrov ha indicado que ha entregado a estos 23 embajadores notas de protesta informando de que diplomáticos de sus países tendrán que abandonar suelo ruso en el mismo número que los agentes del Kremlin que fueron expulsados por sus gobiernos.

Varios países, la mayoría europeos pero también Estados Unidos, Canadá o Australia, han declarado persona non grata a diplomáticos rusos, en solidaridad con Reino Unido, que acusa al Gobierno de Vladimir Putin de envenenar con un gas nervioso a Skripal y su hija, Yulia, que viven como asilados políticos en la localidad británica de Salisbury.

