Ryanair, condenada por enriquecimiento injusto a costa de sus usuarios

La aerolínea tendrá que devolver a la denunciante el coste del seguro, tras anular su vuelo por una huelga de pilotos.

Aviones de Ryanair - EFE

Tres usuarios de Ryanair compraron billetes para volar de Barcelona a Irlanda en octubre, lo que no sabían era que esto les llevaría a plantear un proceso judicial contra la compañía. Este viaje coincidió con la pasada huelga de pilotos que supuso la cancelación de más de 2.000 vuelos de la compañía y dejó en tierra a más de 400.000 pasajeros.

Elena, una de las afectadas, había contratado tres billetes y un seguro de 20 euros que cubría posibles imprevistos durante el trayecto. La oscense pidió a la compañía que se le devolviera el dinero invertido, pero solo recibió el contrareembolso del precio del pasaje. Finalmente, el Juzgado de lo Mercantil n.º 3 de Huesca ha sentenciado a su favor, condenando a Ryanair a devolver el importe del seguro.

En el caso de que la mitad de los viajeros hubiese contratado un seguro de este tipo  y la empresa no se hubiese hecho cargo de devolver el dinero a los contratantes, Ryanair habría ganado cuatro millones de euros.

Esta compradora, sin embargo, decidió meterse en un proceso judicial y plantar cara a la compañía. Después de enviar una reclamación sobre el caso a la sede de Ryanair en Irlanda y no obtener ninguna respuesta, la usuaria acudió a la AESA (Agencia Estatal de Seguridad Aérea), quienes le comunicaron que la compañía podía negarse a la devolución, ya que este supuesto se recoge en los "términos y condiciones" de la venta de los billetes del vuelo. Lejos de conformarse con esta resolución, ella decidió reclamar a la compañía el importe total de los tres seguros y se presentó en el juzgado.

Ahora, seis meses después de haber iniciado el procedimiento judicial, la justicia le da la razón. La sentencia condena a la aerolínea a abonar el total de los tres seguros que suman un total de 60 euros además de tener que hacer frente a las costes procesales del mismo.

