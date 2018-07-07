Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, candidata a la presidencia del PP, ha afirmado que es "la lista más votada y en el Partido Popular la defensa de que gobierne la lista más votada es algo que está en nuestro ADN".
En una entrevista que publica el diario El Mundo, la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno ha explicado que es "heredera tanto de Mariano Rajoy como de José María Aznar" y que va a tratar de unir al PP.
"El secretario general del PP no tiene por qué ser de mi equipo", ha señalado la candidata, que ha añadido que ha quedado en hablar "largo y tendido" con María Dolores de Cospedal, secretaria general de su partido. "Me imagino que ella también querrá que nos veamos", ha declarado.
"Es el momento de que una mujer sea presidente del Gobierno"
"Es el momento de que una mujer sea presidente del Gobierno, no voy a negar que para mí la hora de presentarme ha sido un acicate", ha declarado Sáenz de Santamaría.
Respecto a la situación en Catalunya, la candidata ha señalado que "para los independentistas cualquier cesión es una meta volante hasta la meta final que es la declaración de independencia".
"Hay que fortalecer en Catalunya la presencia del Estado. Buscar la unidad del partido y conectar con la movilización del constitucionalismo".
