Sáenz de Santamaría presenta su candidatura para presidir el PP

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, momentos antes de reanudarse esta tarde el debate de la moción de censura contra el presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy - EFE

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, durante la moción de censura a Mariano Rajoy. - EFE

La exvicepresidenta del Gobierno Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría va a presentar su candidatura para presidir el Partido Popular, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes de su entorno. Sáenz de Santamaría comparecerá ante a los medios a la una de la tarde, en la Puerta de los Leones del Congreso, para informar de su decisión.

(Habrá ampliación)

