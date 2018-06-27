La candidata a la Presidencia del PP Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría ha defendido hoy la legitimidad del proceso interno de elección del sucesor de Mariano Rajoy y ha recordado, al compararlo con los de otras formaciones, que el líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, fue elegido por menos de 6.000 personas.
En declaraciones en el Congreso, Sáenz de Santamaría ha señalado por eso que no cree que ésta sea una cuestión de legitimación. Sólo un 7,6 por ciento de los 860.000 afiliados que dice tener del PP se han inscrito para elegir al próximo presidente del partido. La exvicepresidenta del Gobierno considera que los populares tienen que proponer cuestiones "de cara al futuro" y aboga por "ampliar la base" del partido y actualizarla.
Por eso propone que en adelante los afiliados aporten según sus capacidades, con una cuota simbólica de un euro para pensionistas y parados, una reducida para jóvenes y la que corresponda para el resto. Pero ha insistido en defender la legitimidad del proceso de los 'populares' y ha recordado el caso de Cs, en el que Rivera fue elegido con muchos menos afiliados.
"Tenemos que trabajar para que cualquiera quiera afiliarse sin que la cuota sea un obstáculo según sus necesidades económicas", ha dicho Sáenz de Santamaría, quien ha señalado por otra parte que desconoce la cifra de militantes al corriente de los pagos. Ha recordado que ella no ha estado en los últimos años al corriente del partido y ha apuntado que ese dato lo sabrán mejor María Dolores de Cospedal o Pablo Casado.
