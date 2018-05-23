Público
Sánchez: “C's no ha hecho nada en Catalunya y encubre la corrupción del PP en Madrid”

El lídere socialista hace un llamamiento a ERC para que deje de respaldar a un president “racista y supremacista”

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, durante una rueda de prensa tras la reunión de la Ejecutiva Federal, en la sede socialista de Ferraz en Madrid EFE / Rodrigo Jimenez

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, volvió a elevar el tono de crítica contra el partido de Albert Rivera, y este miércoles acusó a Ciudadanos de “no haber hecho nada en Catalunya y encubrir la corrupción en Madrid”.

Así contestó Sánchez, en una entrevista en Antena-3, al ser preguntado si consideraba que Ciudadanos estaba actuando con lealtad en acuerdo para la aplicación del artículo 155 en Catalunya, volviendo a acusar al partido naranja de actuar en función de intereses electorales.

Sobre este asunto, Sánchez reiteró que el 155 sigue vigente “porque el señor Torra quiere” y dijo que, con las decisiones que ha tomado, “quiere seguir situando a Catalunya en una situación de excepcionalidad”.

El líder socialista, además, aprovecho esta afirmación para lanzar un claro llamamiento a ERC -lo lleva haciendo varios días- para que cambie su posición y reconduzca la acción del president de la Generalitat.
Sánchez, que dijo tener más respeto por la actuación de Oriol Junqueras que la de Carles Puigdemont, se preguntó cómo es posible que un partido de izquierdas, aunque sea independentista, “haya aceptado las ideas y postulados supremacistas y racistas de Torra”, afirmó. Para añadir: “Y yo le preguntó a ERC, ¿Y todo este viaje, para qué?”.
Sánchez no quiso valorar la reciente resolución de la Justicia alemana sobre Puigdemont, aunque indicó que él se siente identificado con la posición de la fiscalía de aquel país y atribuyó lo ocurrido, “a las carencias que todavía hay en la cooperación judicial entre países de la Unión Europea”.
Por otra parte, el secretario general del PSOE también denunció la situación en la que está el Partido Popular y dijo que, en su opinión, “estamos ante el hundimiento del PP vinculado con Aznar, pero al que Rajoy no es ajeno”, indicó en referencia a la detención de Eduardo Zaplana.
Sánchez indicó que, una vez más, se ha demostrado que el PP “practicó una política impune e hizo de la política su negocio privado y particular”, afirmó.
El líder socialista afirmó que el grado de corrupción del PP es inaceptable, y apeló a una regeneración interna, “porque necesitamos un PP limpio”, dijo.

