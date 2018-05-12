Público
Sánchez dice que en cuanto Catalunya vuelva a legalidad institucional, se levanta el 155

El secretario general del PSOE pide al nuevo Gobierno que una a los catalanes y respete la Constitución.

GRAF5362. SEGOVIA (ESPAÑA), 12/05/2018.- El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha realizado una visita a Segovia, donde ha participado como espectador en el Festival Internacional de Títeres 'Titirimundi', junto con el secretario autonómico de su

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha realizado una visita a Segovia, donde ha participado como espectador en el Festival Internacional de Títeres 'Titirimundi'.-EFE/Pablo Martin

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, dejo este sábado muy claro que el momento en el que Catalunya se restituya la legalidad institucional y en cuánto se forme Gobierno, el artículo 155 decae y esta comunidad recuperará su total autogobierno. Sánchez, en una visita a Segovia, afirmó que “la letra y el espíritu” de la aplicación del 155 es muy clara, por lo que dijo que si a partir del proceso de investidura que se inició este sábado se vuelve a las vías legales, “se levantaría el 155”, dijo.

El líder socialista no quiso prejuzgar las intenciones políticas del candidato a presidir la Generalitat, Quim Torra, pero sí le lanzó el mensaje de que tiene que ser consciente de que debe estar a la altura de sus responsabilidades, y le pidió que apueste por “una legislatura autonomista y de respeto a la Constitución española”.

Para el dirigente socialista la principal labor que debe ejercer ahora el president de la Generalitat es “unir a los catalanes y gobernar para todos”, y le recordó que se equivocará si lo hace sólo para el 47% de los votantes independentistas. Sánchez también fue preguntado por las ultimas encuestas, y no quiso entrar a valorarlas. “Humildad y a trabajar”, se limitó a afirmar.

Tudanca, candidato

Sánchez, que por segunda vez en esta semana visita Castilla y León, estuvo acompañado de Luis Tudanca, que ha sido elegido como candidato del PSOE a la presidencia de esta comunidad. El líder socialista dio su pleno respaldo al candidato y, como hizo en Soria, indicó que la lucha contra la despoblación va a ser una de banderas políticas que lleve el PSOE para las próximas elecciones municipales y autonómicas.

Tudanca, por su parte, se mostró convencido de que en esta ocasión sí habrá un cambió de Gobierno en Castilla y León, donde el Partido Popular lleva en el poder desde los años ochenta.

