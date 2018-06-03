El recién nombrado presidente del gobierno español, Pedro Sánchez, se estrenará el lunes en su primer acto oficial al recibir en Moncloa al presidente de Ucrania, Petro Poroshenko, que está de visita oficial en España del 2 al 4 de junio.
Tras tumbar al anterior gobierno del PP en una moción de censura (el primer presidente del Gobierno que llega al Palacio de la Moncloa por esta vía), el líder socialista todavía tiene que nombrar a los miembros de su gobierno en un proceso que levanta gran expectación.
El encuentro con Poroshenko, cuya visita oficial estaba prevista antes de que Sánchez tomara posesión del cargo de presidente el sábado, tendrá lugar este lunes a las 9.30 horas en La Moncloa. El dirigente ucraniano se reunirá también el lunes con el rey Felipe VI.
Asimismo, tendrá encuentros con la presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados, Ana Pastor, y representantes del sector empresarial español.
Antes de reunirse con Sánchez y Felipe VI, el presidente ucraniano visitó este sábado Santiago de Compostela, donde fue recibido por el presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, con el que participó en una visita guiada por la Catedral. La recepción tuvo lugar en el Pazo de Raxoi.
Tras su visita a Galicia, Poroshenko viajará a Madrid, donde tiene previsto reunirse con Sánchez y el Rey. Según informan las principales agencias de noticias de Ucrania, Poroshenko participará en un acto por la paz del país junto a la comunidad ucraniana en España que tendrá lugar en la Catedral de la Almudena, en Madrid.
Esta es la primera visita oficial a España de un presidente de Ucrania en los últimos 22 años.
