Exhumación de Franco Sánchez: "La exhumación de los restos de Franco se hará en breve"

El presidente del Gobierno ha asegurado que su decisión de exhumar los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos se materializará en "muy breve espacio de tiempo".

El jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez, durante su comparecencia a petición propia en el Congreso, en un pleno extraordinario para informar de su programa de Gobierno/EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha asegurado este martes que su decisión de exhumar los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos es "firme" y que se materializará en "muy breve espacio de tiempo".

"Su materialización, a falta de dar los últimos retoques al instrumento que lo hará posible, será en breve, en muy breve espacio de tiempo", ha dicho Sánchez, en su comparecencia en el Congreso para explicar su programa de Gobierno.

Tras señalar que las "heridas" del franquismo han estado "demasiado tiempo abiertas", el presidente ha defendido que ha "llegado el momento de cerrarlas" y que la democracia española tiene que tener símbolos que "unan" a sus ciudadanos, "no que los separen".

Sánchez, que ha comenzado su discurso recordando que en un día como hoy de hace cuatro décadas 258 diputados daban en el Congreso el primer paso para la aprobación de la Constitución Española, ha reivindicado la transformación que ha experimentado el país en esos 40 años.

Tras subrayar que es la sociedad la que ha liderado esos cambios con el impulso de las opciones políticas transformadoras y los gobiernos, ha dicho que el propósito de su Ejecutivo es también ahora "poner el reloj de la política a la hora de España".

