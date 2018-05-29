El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ya ha mantenido los primeros contactos con los representantes de los grupos parlamentarios, entre ellos Podemos, Compromís y ERC, previos a que se debata esta semana la moción de censura que ha presentado contra el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy.
Fuentes de Podemos han confirmado que Sánchez y el secretario general de la formación morada, Pablo Iglesias, han mantenido un "primer contacto" telefónico, aunque no concretan el contenido.
Por su parte, el portavoz de Compromìs, Joan Baldoví, tras un primer mensaje anoche recibió una llamada del secretario de Organización, José Luis Ábalos, con quien cerró una reunión a primera hora de esta mañana.
En ese encuentro que ya se ha celebrado, Ábalos le ha agradecido el apoyo de Compromìs a la moción de censura sin plantear nada a cambio, y ambos han constatado que la premura con la que se va a debatir la propuesta impide que haya tiempo para abrir negociaciones, según ha explicado el propio Baldoví.
El diputado valenciano cree que el PSOE asume que con sus 84 diputados "no se puede gobernar" y tendrá que negociar después con otras fuerzas qué cosas se pueden hacer, y que también es consciente de que "más pronto o más tarde" tendrá que pensar en una convocatoria electoral.
También ERC confirma que anoche su portavoz en el Congreso, Joan Tardá, recibió una "breve llamada" de Pedro Sánchez, quien le "derivó" como interlocutor a Ábalos.
El PDeCAT, por su parte, asegura que no ha habido reuniones más allá de los primeros mensajes "de cortesía" que Sánchez intercambió con su portavoz parlamentario, Carles Campuzano.
