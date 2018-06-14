El presidente del Gobierno y secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha ordenado a sus tres ministros que también son diputados —Margarita Robles, Meritxell Batet y José Luis Ábalos— que dejen su acta de diputados y se dediquen de forma exclusiva a sus tareas ministeriales.
Además según fuentes de Ferraz, Sánchez ha tomado esta decisión para mantener su compromiso, recogido en los Estatutos del PSOE, que una persona: un cargo y un sueldo, salvo excepciones que puedan ser autorizadas por la dirección.
No obstante, también en esta decisión se ha valorado el escaso número de diputados del Grupo Socialista, que cuenta con 84 escaños, y que la ausencia de algún ministro por motivos de trabajo en alguna votación podría ser determinante para su resultado final.
Los tres miembros del Ejecutivo renunciarán este viernes formalmente a su escaño, y serán relevados por los siguientes de sus respectivas listas.
De esta forma, será la primera vez en toda la etapa democrática que ningún miembro del Gobierno será diputado, ni siquiera el propio presidente.
El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez no tendrá fácil sacar adelante iniciativas legislativas ya que sólo cuenta con los votos garantizados de sus 84 diputados socialistas, cuando la mayoría absoluta del Congreso, necesaria para aprobar leyes orgánicas, por ejemplo, está fijada en 176 diputados.
A los ministros les sustituirán otros compañeros que figuraron con ellos en las mismas listas electorales. El puesto se irá ofreciendo por riguroso orden de lista.
