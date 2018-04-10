Público
Máster de Cifuentes Sánchez pide públicamente a Rivera que apoye a Gabilondo

Afirma que un escándalo más del PP en Madrid, "no se puede tapar con más PP".

El líder del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, en declaraciones en los pasillos del Congreso antes de participar hoy en el homenaje a Carmen Chacón. /EFE

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, pidió este martes públicamente al líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, que apoye la moción de censura del PSOE en la Comunidad de Madrid contra Cristina Cifuentes, y que sea coherente con su mensaje de regeneración de la vida política.

Sánchez aparcó en esta ocasión las críticas a la posición de Ciudadanos, para solicitarle “un voto” –sería suficiente para que saliera adelante la moción de censura- y “cerrar esta etapa negra del Partido Popular en Madrid”, dijo.

El líder socialista indicó que, en su opinión, estamos ante el fin de una época del PP en la Comunidad madrileña, “y un escándalo más del PP en Madrid (dijo en referencia al “caso Cifuentes”) no se puede solucionar con más PP”, afirmó.

Sánchez indicó que Rivera tiene en su mano abrir un nuevo tiempo en Madrid, y le pidió el voto para el candidato socialista, Ángel Gabilondo, “porque puede representar a todos los madrileños, es un candidato intachable, con prestigio, independiente. Es quien puede devolver la normalidad y la estabilidad a las instituciones madrileñas.

También se refirió el dirigente socialista a la polémica con Pablo Casado y su titulación. Aunque Sánchez mostró su extrañeza porque dijera que ni recordaba si había asistido a clase, le pidió simplemente que aclare todas las dudas, “y si lo hace, el PSOE no tendrá nada que decir. No estamos en plan Torquemada”, añadió.

