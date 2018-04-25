Sánchez quiere reunirse con Rivera para que apoye a Gabilondo tras la dimisión de Cifuentes

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, ha enviado un mensaje al presidente de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, para reunirse la tarde de este mismo miércoles con él, para pedirle que apoye a Ángel Gabilondo para la Presidencia a la Comunidad de Madrid en la sesión de investidura que se tiene que convocar tras la dimisión de Cristina Cifuentes.
Sánchez, en declaraciones a varias televisiones, indicó que sólo quiere pedir a Rivera que “sea consecuente” con sus propias palabras, y le recordó que el propio líder del partido naranja ha calificado al PP como “un partido podrido de corrupción”. Por ello, añadió que no cree que el líder de Ciudadanos quiera que siga al frente de la Comunidad de Madrid esta formación.
El líder socialista destacó la figura de Ángel Gabilondo, como una persona independiente y de una trayectoria intachable, que puede regenerar las instituciones madrileñas.
Sánchez indicó que al PSOE no le vale que se nombre a otro diputado del PP en la Presidencia, “porque esto no es una cuestión de nombres, es un problema de ser, de estar y de entender las instituciones en la Comunidad de Madrid”.
Además, indicó el líder socialista que no es de recibo querer poner durante todo un año a “un presidente técnico o de transición”, y recordó que hay muchos problemas que afrontar en la Comunidad de Madrid.
Por ello, indicó que pedirá a Rivera que apueste por “un Gobierno que gobierne” y que, además, recupere la ejemplaridad y el buen nombre de las instituciones madrileñas, situando el nombre de Gabilondo como la mejor opción.
Aunque Rivera ya ha declarado que no apoyará un gobierno que también respalde Unidos Podemos, Sánchez indicó que quiere que reflexione, “porque no valen terceras vías, aquí tiene que escoger”.
El líder socialista dio por seguro que se celebrará la reunión y que será lo antes posible, aunque todavía el líder de Ciudadanos no le había contestado a su petición.
