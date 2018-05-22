Público
papel de la santa sede El Papa convocó a Zapatero al Vaticano para informarse sobre Venezuela

La reunión entre Francisco y el expresidente se celebró este martes 22 por la mañana. El Pontífice se mostró muy interesado por conocer la percepción de Zapatero, constató su profundo conocimiento de la crisis del país y su preocupación sobre este asunto, confirman a 'Público' fuentes cercanas al exsecretario general del PSOE.

El expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero

El Papa ha recibido en audiencia privada este martes por la mañana al expresidente del Gobierno José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, según una escueta comunicación de la Oficina de Prensa de la Santa Sede. Fuentes cercanas a Zapatero han confirmado a Público, además, que el encuentro se produjo a iniciativa de Francisco, muy interesado por informarse sobre Venezuela tras la celebración de las elecciones que han revalidado la confianza del país en el presidente Nicolás Maduro, pese a la baja participación y a la incomparecencia de la oposición venezolana en los comicios.

El Papa ha explorado  con Zapatero las posibilidades que existen de retomar el diálogo entre el Gobierno venezolano y la oposición

Precisamente, el Pontífice ha explorado con el expresidente socialista las posibilidades de retomar el diálogo que existen entre las dos partes enfrentadas, máxime después de que la oposición se negara a participar en los recientes comicios, algo en lo que Zapatero había trabajado mucho y hasta el último día, confirman las mismas fuentes.

Medios vaticanos han confirmado, de hecho, que el motivo del encuentro entre el Papa y el expresidente Zapatero ha sido recibir informaciones sobre la crisis de Venezuela, que se agrava continuamente. Ninguna de las partes, sin embargo, ha revelado si el político español se ha limitado a contar sus impresiones o ha traído algún mensaje confidencial de Maduro.

