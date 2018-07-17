Público
La pelea por la sucesión de Rajoy Santamaría dice llevarse un 50% de los apoyos de Cospedal por el rechazo al "pacto de perdedores" con Casado

Desde la candidatura de la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno sostienen que superan "ampliamente" los 15 puntos de distancia con el equipo de su rival, Pablo Casado. Según sus cálculos, contarán con el apoyo de más de un 60% de los 3.184  compromisarios que decidirán quién debe suceder a Mariano Rajoy al frente del PP.

.- La presidenta de la Asamblea de Madrid, Paloma Adrados 1(i), la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría (2i), la secretaria general del PP y ministra de Defensa, María Dolores de Cospedal (2d), y la delegada del Gobierno, Concepción Dancausa (1d), durante el acto conmemorativo de la Fiesta del 2 de Mayo, celebrado hoy en la Real Casa de Correos de Madrid. EFE/Chema Moya

La guerra de apoyos en el PP continúa, y ambos candidatos siguen usando sus cálculos y estimaciones como arma arrojadiza. Fuentes de la candidatura de Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría aseguran que esperan obtener un 50% de los votos de la candidatura fallida de María Dolores de Cospedal, que no logró pasar a la segunda vuelta del proceso congresual, y que este lunes anunció su respaldo a la propuesta de Pablo Casado, el único rival de Santamaría.

Desde el equipo de Santamaría advierten que los 3.184 compromisarios que votan en esta segunda vuelta "no son bolsas de plástico que puedan pasar de mano a mano", por lo que descartan que su rival vaya a llevarse todos los compromisarios que planeaban apostar por Cospedal.

También justifican su estimación sobre este "trasvase" de apoyos de la secretaria general del PP a la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno, por el "rechazo" que habría generado entre los compromisarios el "pacto entre perdedores" firmado por Casado con todos los candidatos que no han pasado a la segunda vuelta.

