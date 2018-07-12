Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría sabe que un puñado de votos puede decantar en su favor la pelea por el trono del PP, y contar con buena parte de los compromisarios fieles a María Dolores de Cospedal puede ser decisivo. La candidata a la Presidencia del partido conservador reconoció este jueves que ya se ha reunido con Cospedal, que quedó tercera en la primera vuelta del proceso congresual, y por tanto fuera de la segunda vuelta.
Según los cálculos del equipo de la secretaria general, esta contaría con el favor de entre 1.100 y 1.200 compromisarios, de un total de 3.184
"Hemos estado juntas, ha sido una conversación muy cordial", afirmaba Santamaría en declaraciones en un acto de campaña, en Tenerife. El encuentro, del que se ha negado a dar más datos, tuvo lugar el miércoles, y la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno destaca de Cospedal su "cariño al partido, al que ha dedicado muchos años de su vida" en un "momento muy difícil". Según los cálculos del equipo de la secretaria general, esta contaría con el favor de entre 1.100 y 1.200 compromisarios, de un total de 3.184.
Además, Santamaría ha aprovechado para volver a presionar al otro candidato a liderar el PP, Pablo Casado, para que puedan reunirse pronto. "Espero cerrar una reunión largo y tendido para hacer un diagnóstico juntos de la situación", afirmaba, insistiendo en su apuesta por "una lista única". "Nos gustaría que llegáramos con una lista única y votáramos todos a un PP unido. No me voy a cansar de pedirlo hasta el final", apostillaba.
Casado rechaza esta lista única, y asegura que es contraria a las normas que regulan el Congreso. A su vez, desde su candidatura sostienen que sí quieren reunirse con Santamaría -alegan problemas de agenda-, y recuerdan que Casado y la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno ya conversaron el martes en la cena del Grupo Popular en el Congreso de los Diputados.
