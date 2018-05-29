Save the Children pide una asignatura obligatoria de educación sexual ante el aumento de violencia machista en menores

Save the Children pide una asignatura reglada de educación sexual en todos los niveles educativos ante el aumento en un 14,8% del número de mujeres menores de 18 años que han sido contabilizadas como víctimas de violencia de género en la Estadística de Violencia Doméstica y Violencia de Género del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

Para la ONG, los datos publicados este lunes 28 de mayo pueden ser un indicador de que las campañas de sensibilización "siguen lanzando un mensaje muy preocupante sobre la dimensión de la violencia machista que sufren las adolescentes", aunque las víctimas denuncien más.

En su opinión, "la respuesta debe estar centrada en la prevención". Por ello, reclama que se apruebe con urgencia una ley que proteja a todos los niños y niñas frente a la violencia y, con el fin de prevenir la violencia machista, contemple la inclusión de una asignatura obligatoria de educación sexual.

"Necesitamos escuelas que eduquen en la igualdad y en la no violencia, que no perpetúen los roles de género y que promuevan relaciones afectivas y sexuales igualitarias y seguras mediante una asignatura reglada de educación sexual en todos los niveles educativos", explica directora de Sensibilización y políticas de infancia de Save the Children, Ana Sastre.

La ONG pide además que todos los centros educativos cuenten con protocolos que permitan detectar cualquier forma de violencia, incluyendo la violencia machista, y tengan planes de formación para docentes que les permitan "prevenir, detectar y actuar" ante cualquier caso de acoso, abuso, malos tratos o violencia machista que se produzca entre su alumnado.

Así, recuerda que tiene en marcha una campaña de recogida de firmas para pedir la aprobación de esta ley que proteja a menores del maltrato, violencia de género, abusos sexuales y acoso escolar. La iniciativa cuenta ya con más de 210.000 apoyos ciudadanos.