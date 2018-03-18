Miles de personas —siete mil, según la Guardia Urbana— han participado este domingo en la manifestación que Sociedad Civil Catalana (SCC) ha convocado en Barcelona, bajo el lema Ahora más que nunca, sensatez, para reclamar a los partidos de la mayoría parlamentaria independentista que desbloqueen la situación política catalana y hagan posible la formación de gobierno.
El ex primer ministro socialista francés Manuel Valls ha encabezado esta manifestación, en la que también han participado dirigentes de Ciudadanos, PSC y el PPC, así como el ex fiscal anticorrupción Carlos Jiménez Villarejo y la actriz Rosa María Sardà, entre otras personalidades.
La marcha se inició poco después de las 12:15 horas en la avenida Marqués de Argentera y finalizó a pocos metros, frente a la estación de Francia.
Los manifestantes portaban pancartas con mensajes como "Estamos hartos" y "Somos Cataluña, somos España", carteles en apoyo a la Guardia Civil y la Policía Nacional y multitud de banderas españolas, catalanas y europeas. "Viva el rey", "No nos engañan, Cataluña se España" y "Puigdemont a la prisión", han sido de nuevo algunos de los gritos más coreados en esta tercera manifestación convocada por SCC.
En la cabecera estaban dirigentes del PP como Xavier García Albiol, Andrea Levy, la ministra Dolors Montserrat y delegado del gobierno español Enric Millo; de Ciudadanos, como Albert Rivera y Juan Carlos Girauta, y del PSC, como Miquel Iceta, Salvador Illa, Núria Marín y Carlos Ruiz.
Sociedad Civil Catalana también había convocado para este sábado una concentración en la plaza Colón de Madrid bajo el lema Dos colores, un sentimiento, pero la suspendió debido, dijeron, de las malas condiciones meteorológicas.
Comentarios
