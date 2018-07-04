Segarra toma posesión como nueva fiscal general del Estado en el Tribunal Supremo

María José Segarra ha tomado este miércoles posesión de su cargo como fiscal general del Estado en una ceremonia celebrada en el salón de actos del Tribunal Supremo, en la que han estado presentes la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, y numerosos magistrados y fiscales.
El magistrado de la Sala de lo Civil del alto tribunal Rafael Sarazá Jimeno y el fiscal de Sala José María Paz han actuado como padrinos de la nueva fiscal general en el acto, que ha sido presidido por el presidente del Tribunal Supremo y del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), Carlos Lesmes.
En él también han estado presentes el antecesor de Segarra, Julián Sánchez Melgar, quien tras su cese volverá a ejercer como magistrado de la Sala Segunda del Tribunal Supremo, y numerosos representantes de la Fiscalía, como el fiscal jefe Anticorrupción, Alejandro Luzón, o el de la Audiencia Nacional, Jesús Alonso.
También han acompañado hoy a la nueva fiscal general algunos de sus compañeros del Consejo Fiscal, donde ejercía como vocal por la Unión Progresista de Fiscales (UPF), como el fiscal Álvaro García Ortiz, perteneciente a la misma asociación.
Segarra, hasta ahora fiscal jefe de Sevilla durante 14 años, prometió ayer ante el Rey el cargo de fiscal general del Estado en una breve ceremonia sin símbolos religiosos celebrada en la Zarzuela, a la que asistieron el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el del Tribunal Supremo, Carlos Lesmes.
Fue nombrada fiscal general del Estado el pasado viernes por el Consejo de Ministros para sustituir a Julián Sánchez Melgar, tras recibir el aval del CGPJ y comparecer ante la Comisión de Justicia del Congreso de los Diputados.
Durante su comparecencia en la cámara baja recibió preguntas sobre su amistad con la actual ministra de Justicia, ante las que reconoció que coincidió con Dolores Delgado en su primer destino, Barcelona, y recientemente en la campaña para acceder al Consejo Fiscal, ambas como integrantes de la UPF.
Y aunque agradeció a Delgado que propusiera su nombre, dejó claro que la "clave de bóveda" de su mandato será actuar con "absoluta independencia" y "plena autonomía", porque "al fiscal general del Estado no se le pueden dar órdenes de ningún tipo".
