La senadora María Luisa Carcedo será la Alta Comisionada para la Pobreza Infantil

Carcedo es la mano derecha de Ander Gil en la Cámara Alta. En la legislatura anterior, la de 2011, había sido diputada por Asturias en el Congreso. Se mantuvo fiel a Pedro Sánchez en el proceso en el ganó las primarias del PSOE.

La senadora María Luisa Carcedo en una fotografía de archivo.

La senadora del PSOE María Luisa Carcedo será nombrada Alta Comisionada del Gobierno de lucha contra la pobreza infantil, han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes socialistas. Este órgano estará directamente supervisado por Presidencia del Gobierno.

Se espera que el nombramiento de esta política asturiana se apruebe en la reunión del Consejo de Ministros de este viernes, que llevará en el orden del día toda una serie de nombramientos de altos cargos.

Carcedo, secretaria de Sanidad y Consumo de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, es senadora desde septiembre de 2015, cuando fue elegida para el cargo por el Parlamento del Principado. En la legislatura anterior, la de 2011, había sido diputada por Asturias en el Congreso.

Ahora es portavoz adjunta del Grupo Socialista, mano derecha de Ander Gil en la Cámara Alta. Los dos permanecieron fieles a Pedro Sánchez en el proceso por el que el presidente ganó las primarias del PSOE y volvió a ser secretario general, en contra del criterio mayoritario del grupo del Senado.

Además, es vicepresidenta de dos comisiones, la de Sanidad y la creada para estudiar y aprobar la aplicación del artículo 155 en Cataluña. También es portavoz en la de Reglamento y vocal en otras dos, la Comisión General de Comunidades Autónomas y la de Incompatibilidades.

