Público
Público

Sentencia Gürtel Una acusación plantea procesar a Rajoy por "mentir" al tribunal sobre la caja b del PP

Los letrados de la acusación popular que representa al partido socialista valenciano en el juicio de la Gürtel plantearán a su cliente que solicite el inicio de acciones penales contra el presidente del Gobierno.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Mariano Rajoy, durante su declaración en el juicio de la Gürtel. / EFE

El presidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy, durante su declaración en el juicio de la Gürtel. / EFE

Los letrados de la acusación popular que representa al partido socialista valenciano en el juicio de la Gürtel plantearán a su cliente que solicite el inicio de acciones penales contra el presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, por “mentir” durante su declaración como testigo, donde negó la caja b del Partido Popular

Según informa Cadena Ser, los magistrados por unanimidad han "dado pie" a la acción penal contra Rajoy y contra todos los que faltaron a la verdad cuando negaron la financiación ilegal del partido donde militaban y para no tener que reconocer que cobraron sobresueldos opacos a la Hacienda Pública

La sentencia del caso Gürtel ha considerado "probada" la existencia de una contabilidad b en el Partido Popular "al menos desde el año 1989". Por ello, la Audiencia Nacional ha condenado a 351 años de cárcel a 29 de los 37 acusados en el juicio por la primera época del caso Gurtel y al PP como partícipe a título lucrativo.

Concretamente, la sentencia de 1.687 folios condena al supuesto cabecilla de la Gürtel, Francisco Correa, a 51 años; al exsecretario de Organización del PP de Galicia y supuesto número dos de la trama, Pablo Crespo, a 37 años y medio; al exalcalde de Majadahonda, Guillermo Ortega, a 38 años; al exconsejero de la Comunidad de Madrid con Esperanza Aguirre, Alberto López Viejo, a 31 años; y al exalcalde de Pozuelo y exmarido de Ana Mato, Jesús Sepúlveda, a 14 años.

Por su parte, Bárcenas ha sido condenado a 33 años de cárcel y más de 44 millones de multa por la primera etapa del caso Gürtel. A su mujer, Rosalía Iglesias, se le ha impuesto una pena de 15 años.

Etiquetas