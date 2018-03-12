Público
Público

Una sentencia obliga al Ayuntamiento de Barcelona a colgar el retrato del rey

Tendrá que hacerlo "en un lugar preferente y de honor de su salón de plenos". La demanda contra la decisión adoptada en 2015 por Ada Colau fue interpuesta por la Delegación del Gobierno de Catalunya

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Ada Colau preside el pleno del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona. EFE

Ada Colau preside el pleno del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona. EFE

El juzgado contencioso administrativo número 3 de Barcelona ha declarado que el Ayuntamiento de la ciudad está obligado a colocar el retrato del rey "en un lugar preferente y de honor de su salón de plenos".

Según ha informado este lunes el presidente del grupo Popular, Alberto Fernández, la magistrada Ana Suárez ha estimado la demanda interpuesta por la Delegación del Gobierno de Catalunya contra el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona por no atender al requerimiento de que cumpliera el reglamento estatal que obliga a colocar el retrato del monarca en un lugar preferente y de honor del salón de plenos de los ayuntamientos.

La Delegación del Gobierno en Catalunya requirió la colocación de la efigie de Felipe VI en julio de 2015 después de que el Ayuntamiento barcelonés retirase el busto de Juan Carlos I aduciendo que no representaba la figura actual del jefe del Estado.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas