La sucesión en el PP De la Serna cita a la prensa horas antes del fin de presentación de candidaturas en el PP

El exministro de Fomento es uno de los dirigentes que ha sonado como posible candidato a sustituir a Mariano Rajoy, pero aún no ha dado el paso.

El exministro del Fomento Íñigo de la Serna a su llegada a la reunión de la Junta Directiva Nacional del PP. EFE/Chema Moya

El ex ministro de Fomento Íñigo de la Serna ha convocado este miércoles por la mañana a los medios de comunicación, en la sede del PP de Cantabria, para hablar "de actualidad política", horas antes de que se cierre el plazo para presentar candidaturas a optar a la Presidencia del partido.

De la Serna, uno de los dirigentes que ha sonado como posible candidato a sustituir a Mariano Rajoy al frente del PP, intervendrá ante los periodistas en la sede del partido en Santander, a partir de las 11.00 horas.

Hasta ahora, Soraya Saénz de Santamaría y María Dolores de Cospedal, junto a Pablo Caso, José Manuel García Margallo y José Ramón García Hernández y José Luis Bayo han anunciado que aspiran a presidir la formación.

Este miércoles finaliza el plazo para aspirar a liderar el PP.

