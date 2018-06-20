Público
Público

Sucesión de Rajoy De la Serna se descarta como candidato a liderar el PP y da su apoyo a Santamaría

"Creo que no estoy preparado para ese reto", asegura el exministro. Báñez también se posiciona junto a la exvicepresidenta.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El exministro del Fomento Íñigo de la Serna a su llegada a la reunión de la Junta Directiva Nacional del PP. EFE/Chema Moya

El exministro del Fomento Íñigo de la Serna. EFE/Chema Moya

El exministro de Fomento Íñigo de la Serna se ha descartado como candidato para liderar el PP y ha manifestado que da su aval a la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría. "Creo que no estoy preparado para ese reto", ha dicho sobre el liderazgo del partido en una comparecencia ante los medios de comunicación en Santander.

Quien también ha mostrado su apoyo a la exvicepresidenta ha sido la exministra de Empleo Fátima Báñez "Yo estoy con Sáenz de Santamaría", ha dicho. En los pasillos del Congreso, Báñez ha dicho que le parece "muy bien" que haya varios candidatos y que haya "debate interno" en esta etapa de renovación del partido y se ha mostrado convencida de que "entre todos buscaremos al mejor candidato y seguiremos con un proyecto común de todos e integrador.

Otros exmiembros del Gobierno, como el que fuera titular de Justicia Rafael Catalá, han preferido no decantarse por el momento por ninguna candidatura. Para Catalá, "todos" los candidatos que se han presentado "son muy buenos políticos", por lo que ha calificado de "magnifica noticia" los anuncios de candidaturas que ha habido hasta el momento.

Etiquetas