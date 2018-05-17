El grupo Parlamentario Socialista registrará el viernes una Proposición No de Ley (PNL) en el Congreso para instar al Gobierno a "hacer efectivas las facultades de tutela sobre la Sociedad General de Autores (SGAE)", según adelanta la Cadena SER.
El partido socialista tacha de "negligente, ineficaz e irresponsable" la gestión de la SGAE. Considera que existe "un conjunto de prácticas impropias, tanto en la gestión de los derechos frente a los usuarios como en el cumplimiento de las normas de gobierno corporativo que presiden el funcionamiento de su Junta Directiva".
Las irregularidades giran "en torno al denominado 'caso de la rueda' y que fueron objeto de dictamen por la OMPI, como las normas de composición y gobierno de su Junta Directiva están siendo objeto de investigación judicial y son generadoras de una grave situación de inseguridad jurídica, desprotección de derechos legítimos y alarma social", apunta el Grupo Socialista en el texto.
Los socialistas advierten al Ministerio de Cultura en la PHL de que si no se hace efectiva la tutela legal sobre la SGAE se puede considerar "como una negligencia". Sin embargo, el pasado 8 de mayo, el Ministerio se desmarcó de la cuestión al anunciar que esa modificación de los estatutos dependía de la autorización del Gobierno, además de necesitar una mayoría más amplia que la que obtuvo en la votación de su junta directiva.
