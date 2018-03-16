Solana: “Siento gran tristeza por la situación de España y de mi partido”

El ex secretario general de la OTAN, Javier Solana, pidió este viernes al PSOE que vuelva “a estar muy pegado a la gente, y baje al terreno” porque, en su opinión, “es algo que hemos dejado de hacer”.
Solana lanzó eta petición a su partido tras admitir que los socialistas no están siendo capaces de conectar con la ciudadanía desde hace algunos años, “y el Twitter funciona, yo lo utilizo, pero no lo cambio por una conversación,”, afirmó.
Aunque dijo sentir “gran tristeza” por la situación de España y de su partido, indicó que el PSOE debe ponerse “en modo optimismo”. “Yo no estoy contento con mi partido, y creo que vosotros tampoco. Y tenemos que hacer posible por cambiar eso, por pensar el futuro, y hay que estar comprometidos con la sociedad”.
Solana, pese a estos mensajes negativos, indicó que cree que se avecina una gran oportunidad para cambiar el rumbo, “y no la debemos perder”, advirtió.
El ex secretario general de la OTAN Javier Solana, durante su intervención en la 'masterclass' de la Escuela de Gobierno. EFE/J.J.Guillen
Para el dirigente socialista “hay razones objetivas para un futuro mejor, porque los partidos socialistas tenemos las auténticas soluciones, y los valores son los nuestros”, afirmó. Sin embargo, advirtió de que las soluciones “no puede ser las de ayer”, y planteó la necesidad de generar nuevas respuestas.
Solana reconoció la crisis de la socialdemocracia en Europa, pero indicó que ve factores para una remontada. En este sentido, apuntó que hay que ser capaz de generar un Partido Socialista europeo porque, en su opinión, lo que existe ahora “está muerto y se morirá si no hacemos nada”.
Solana se puso a disposición del partido, felicitó a la Ejecutiva Federal por la organización de la “Escuela de Gobierno” que aconsejó celebrar cada año y, minutos después de que se conociera que Susana Díaz no acudiría a las jornadas socialistas, reclamó que es más necesario que nunca que el PSOE esté unido.
