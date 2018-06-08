Público
Soledad Murillo Soledad Murillo: una experta para poner orden en la secretaría de Igualdad 

Esta socióloga es una experta reconocida tanto dentro como fuera de nuestras fronteras y ya ocupó el primer cargo político en esta materia durante el primer Ejecutivo de Zapatero. Es considerada la 'madre' de la Ley de Igualdad.

La socióloga y feminista Soledad Murillo se hará cargo de la Secretaría de Estado de Igualdad, tal como se ha comunicado este viernes. Esta madrileña, que en la actualidad ejerce como profesora titular de la Departamento de Sociología y Comunicación en la Facultad de Ciencias Sociales Universidad de Salamanca, tiene una amplia experiencia en materia de Igualdad y es reconocida como un referente en materia de igualdad en violencia de género tanto dentro como fuera de nuestro país.

Entre 2004 y 2008 ocupó el primer cargo político en materia de Igualdad durante la primera legislatura de Zapatero, donde impulsó la ley de violencia de género de 2004 y se la considera la madre de la ley de Igualdad de 2007.

Es también una de las expertas del comité antidiscriminación de las Naciones Unidas (CEDAW, por sus siglas en inglés), que analiza el cumplimiento que en materia de igualdad realizan los distintos países miembros de esta organización internacional.

Murillo llega a esta secretaría a poner orden de forma urgente en varios asuntos. Por un lado, la crisis que está viviendo el servicio 016 de atención a las mujeres víctimas de violencia de género, inmerso en un traspaso que pone en riesgo su calidad y continuidad.

Otro de los temas que tendrá que priorizar es la puesta en marcha de las medidas del pacto de Estado, aprobado en septiembre en el Congreso, pero que aún no se ha implementado.

Por otro lado, esta secretaría tendrá a su cargo el Instituto de la mujer, una institución ampliamente desprestigiada en los últimos años y que habrá que reflotar. 

