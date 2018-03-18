Ciudadanos sería el partido más votado en unas eventuales elecciones generales, tres puntos por encima del PP, formación con la que prácticamente empataría en número de escaños en el Congreso, según un sondeo que publica hoy el periódico La Vanguardia.
La encuesta, llevada a cabo por la empresa GAD3, otorga a Ciudadanos un 27% de los votos y entre 91 y 93 diputados, 61 más que en la actualidad y por encima de PP, que conseguiría el 24% de los sufragios y entre 92 y 94 de los escaños del Congreso, 45 menos que los que tiene en el Congreso.
Ciudadanos subiría unos 61 escaños y el PP perdería unos 45
Ambas formaciones, de acuerdo con el sondeo, podrían gobernar sin apoyos de terceros partidos, dado que sumarían por lo menos 183 diputados, siete por encima de la mayoría absoluta.
Frente al auge de Ciudadanos, la encuesta apunta a que Podemos perdería más de cuatro puntos en porcentaje de votos y 19 de los 71 escaños que ahora tiene en el Congreso, mientras que el PSOE podría bajar unas décimas y lograr, como máximo, entre uno y tres diputados más de los 85 actuales.
En Cataluña, ERC desbancaría a Catalunya en Comú como partido más votado si se celebraran elecciones generales y se situaría entre los 10 y los 11 diputados -frente a los 9 actuales-, mientras que el PDeCAT podría perder hasta tres escaños de los ocho que tiene ahora.
