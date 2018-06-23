La llegada al poder de Pedro Sánchez ha provocado un cambio radical en el panorama político catalán. Así lo refleja una encuesta encargada por La Vanguardia a GAD3 realizada entre el 14 y 21 de junio.
El sondeo desvela un cambio importante de cara a las elecciones generales, ya que el PSC pasaría a ser la primera fuerza política, sumando más de 11 puntos y el 24% de los votos. Al partido liderado por Miquel Iceta le seguiría ERC y En Comú-Podem, que en los últimos comicios generales del 2016 fue la primera fuerza política catalana.
El sondeo también recoge un cambio en el escenario político de la Generalitat, ya que ERC pasaría a ser la primera fuerza política con 35 puntos y una estimación del voto de 24,3%. A este le seguiría, con una desventaja leve de puntos, JxCat que conseguiría algo más del 20% de los votos y unos 30 diputados.
Sin embargo, el resto de formaciones mantendrían prácticamente los mismos resultados de las últimas votaciones autonómicas. El PSC, en el escenario catalán, subiría de los 17 diputados a los 19, la CUP -clave para el escenario soberanista- conseguiría 5 escaños, mientras que Catalunya En Comú-Podem mantendría los 8 que cosechó en los comicios de 2017.
Ciudadanos, por otro lado, experimentaría un leve descenso, en tanto que pasaría de los 36 diputados que tiene en la actualidad a 34. Su principal socio contra el movimiento independentista, el PP, mantendría los cuatro escaños que hoy tiene en el Parlament.
