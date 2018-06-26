El PP ha presumido en varias ocasiones de ser el partido más grande de España en lo que al número de militantes se refiere, 869.533, pero hoy reconoce que espera que apenas una pequeña parte de estos afiliados tengan el menor interés por participar en la vida orgánica del partido, siquiera en la elección de su líder.
El coordinador general de los conservadores, Fernando Mártinez-Maillo, ha reconocido este martes que su previsión es que la cifra de participantes en el proceso de designación del sucesor de Mariano Rajoy ronde el 6 o el 7% del total del censo, en línea con lo registrado en otros congresos a nivel territorial. "La cifra puede andar por aquí"; "No va a haber gran diferencia" afirmaba Maillo en entrevista en Los Desayunos de TVE.
(Habrá ampliación)
