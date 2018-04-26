Público
El relevo en Madrid El sucesor de Cifuentes mete prisa a Rajoy para que aclare cuanto antes el relevo en Madrid

Ángel Garrido, presidente en funciones de la Comunidad de Madrid, evita postularse como candidato a la investidura, que debe celebrarse antes del 30 mayo. Defiende que Cifuentes no incumplió el código ético, y niega que la presidenta cayera por "fuego amigo": “Amigo no es”

El desde hoy presidente en funciones de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ángel Garrido, tras presidir la reunión del Consejo de Gobierno extraordinario, hoy en la Real Casa de Correos. (CHEMA MOYA | EFE)

El sucesor temporal de Cristina Cifuentes no quiere adelantar escenarios, hacer elucubraciones y ni siquiera perfilarse como candidato a la investidura, consciente de que en el PP no gusta este escenario. Sin embargo, no ha evitado lanzar un mensaje al propio Mariano Rajoy para que aclare cuanto antes quién relevará a la defenestrada Cifuentes, tanto en la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid como al frente del PP madrileño.

Ángel Garrido, presidente en funciones, ni siquiera aclara si Cifuentes quiere mantenerse al frente del PP de Madrid, ni si a él le gustaría mantener las riendas del Ejecutivo autonómico: "Es una decisión única y exclusiva de la dirección nacional y el presidente del partido", afirmaba este jueves, pasando la pelota a Génova 13 y a Mariano Rajoy, líder del partido y jefe del Ejecutivo.

Garrido ha comparecido hoy por primera vez como presidente en funciones de la Comunidad de Madrid, en la sede del Gobierno regional, tras su primer consejo de Gobierno extraordinario al frente del Ejecutivo.

