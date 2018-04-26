El sucesor temporal de Cristina Cifuentes no quiere adelantar escenarios, hacer elucubraciones y ni siquiera perfilarse como candidato a la investidura, consciente de que en el PP no gusta este escenario. Sin embargo, no ha evitado lanzar un mensaje al propio Mariano Rajoy para que aclare cuanto antes quién relevará a la defenestrada Cifuentes, tanto en la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid como al frente del PP madrileño.

Ángel Garrido, presidente en funciones, ni siquiera aclara si Cifuentes quiere mantenerse al frente del PP de Madrid, ni si a él le gustaría mantener las riendas del Ejecutivo autonómico: "Es una decisión única y exclusiva de la dirección nacional y el presidente del partido", afirmaba este jueves, pasando la pelota a Génova 13 y a Mariano Rajoy, líder del partido y jefe del Ejecutivo.

Garrido ha comparecido hoy por primera vez como presidente en funciones de la Comunidad de Madrid, en la sede del Gobierno regional, tras su primer consejo de Gobierno extraordinario al frente del Ejecutivo.

(Habrá ampliación)