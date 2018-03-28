Público
Catalunya Suiza desmiente que se haya comunicado con España por el caso de Anna Gabriel

El diario El Español aseguró este miércoles que la Oficina Federal de Justicia suiza había comunicado a las autoridades españolas su negativa a extraditar a la dirigente independentista.

Anna Gabriel en Ginebra. EFE

La Oficina Federal de Justicia suiza ha asegurado a la agencia Efe que no ha transmitido ninguna información a las autoridades de España en relación a la dirigente independentista catalana, Anna Gabriel, quien se ha exiliado en Suiza, contrariamente a lo que había publicado este miércoles el diario El Español.

"No hemos transmitido información a las autoridades españolas sobre Anna Gabriel, contrariamente a lo que pretenden algunos medios españoles", dijo el portavoz de la entidad, Folco Galli.

Recordó, además, que no hay una orden de detención internacional contra la líder de la CUP.

En ese sentido, Galli hizo referencia a una información del Tribunal Supremo, del pasado día 23, que indicaba -agregó- "que en el caso de Anna Gabriel no se cursa orden internacional ni europea de detención, a diferencia de los otros encausados procesados por rebelión y malversación".

Según publicó el citado diario en la mañana de este miércoels, la comunicación oficial de un país a otro se produjo ayer, cuando las autoridades suizas habrían rechazado también activar la alerta roja del sistema Sirene de busca y captura de personas de los países integrados en el Sistema de Información Schengen (SIS),del que Suiza forma parte.

No obstante, el Gobierno de Suiza ya dijo anteriormente que, a priori, rechazaría la petición de extradición de la exdiputada catalana por tratarse, “con toda probabilidad” de un delito político.

“Según nuestro Código Penal y la Convención Europea de Derechos Humanos, una petición de extradición o cualquier forma de asistencia judicial no se puede acordar por ninguno de esos motivos", dijo el portavoz de la Oficina Federal de Justicia suiza, Folco Galli.

