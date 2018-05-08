Público
Público

María Victoria Pinilla El Supremo anula la condena a la exalcaldesa de La Muela y ordena repetir el juicio

El alto tribunal considera que se vulneró el derecho de defensa de María Victoria Pinilla al no aceptarse la renuncia de su abogado en la vista oral del mayor caso de corrupción urbanística en Aragón.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La exalcaldesa de La Muela (Zaragoza), María Victoria Pinilla, espera el inicio de la última sesión del juicio. /EFE

La exalcaldesa de La Muela (Zaragoza), María Victoria Pinilla, espera el inicio de la última sesión del juicio. /EFE

El Supremo ha anulado la condena de 17 años de prisión a la exalcaldesa de La Muela (Zaragoza) María Victoria Pinilla y ha ordenado repetir el juicio del mayor caso de corrupción urbanística en Aragón, al considerar que se vulneró su derecho de defensa al no aceptarse la renuncia de su abogado en la vista oral.

En la resolución, la Sala II del alto tribunal acuerda la nulidad parcial de la sentencia de la Audiencia Provincial de Zaragoza, de 23 de septiembre de 2016, que condenó a Pinilla y otras 28 personas por varias operaciones urbanísticas y adjudicaciones irregulares en este municipio entre finales de los 90 y 2009.

El alto tribunal ha tomado esta decisión al considerar que se ha conculcado el derecho de defensa efectiva de la exalcaldesa durante el juicio oral, al no aceptarse, de forma injustificada, la renuncia de su abogado defensor.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas