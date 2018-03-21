Ha llegado la hora de la verdad para Iñaki Urdagarin. El yerno del rey se la juega este miércoles: el Tribunal Supremo celebra la vista pública de los recursos presentados contra las condenas que impuso la Audiencia de Palma en el caso Noos, entre ellas la de Iñaki Urdangarin.
Además de Urdangarin han recurrido la Fiscalía, la Abogacía del Estado, Diego Torres y Jaume Matas. El alto tribunal estudiará esos y otros recursos y decidirá si mantiene, reduce, anula o endurece las condenas.
En la sentencia del caso Nóos, la Audiencia condenó a 7 de los 18 acusados. Sin embargo, únicamente tres de ellos recibieron penas que implicarían el ingreso en prisión en el caso de confirmarse: Urdangarin fue castigado con 6 años y 3 meses de cárcel; su exsocio Torres con 8 años y 6 meses, y el exministro Matas con 3 años y 8 meses.
Es decir, que del resultado de la vista de mañana depende que entren o no en prisión los tres citados. Esto es aún más claro si tenemos en cuenta el recurso del fiscal, que de ser asumido por el alto tribunal haría aún más duras las condenas. Así, para Iñaki Urdangarin la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo pide incrementar la pena a 10 años de prisión.
Por su parte, la Abogacía del Estado pidió al Supremo un incremento de 10 meses en la condena de prisión para Iñaki Urdangarin por delitos fiscales en el caso Nóos. Fue condenado en total a 6 años y 3 meses, de los que 2 años eran por dos delitos fiscales. Además, el exduque fue condenado por prevaricación, malversación, fraude y tráfico de influencias.
La Audiencia absolvió a la infanta Cristina, a quien sí consideró responsable civil, a título lucrativo, por valor de 265.088 euros.
Las magistradas de la Audiencia impusieron penas menores, además de al expresidente balear, a los cuatro miembros de su Gobierno implicados en contratos públicos fraudulentos por valor de millones de euros con el Instituto Noos.
En caso de un fallo desfavorable para los imputados, ello no implicaría necesariamente su inmediato ingreso en la cárcel, pues cabrían, por ejemplo, recursos ante el Constitucional, que podrían, o no, suponer una suspensión temporal de la ejecución de condena.
