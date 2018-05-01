El Supremo insistirá ante Alemania en que Puigdemont cometió rebelión y malversación

El Tribunal Supremo insistirá ante el Tribunal Superior de Schleswig-Holstein en que el expresident de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont cometió los delitos de rebelión y malversación de caudales públicos durante el procés independentista. En una respuesta por escrito, el tribunal español pedirá a los jueces alemanes que no busquen coincidencias entre el Código Penal español y alemán y que solamente valoren si la actuación del Govern de Catalunya sería delicitiva en Alemania y si tendría algún tipo de respuesta penal por parte de la justicia.
La respuesta, que ha sido avanzada por La Vanguardia, permite comprobar que el objetivo de las autoridades españoles es conseguir la entrega de Puigdemont con las menores limitaciones posibles. Argumenta que el expresident catalán no cometió el delito de rebelión solo por el referéndum del 1-0 sino a lo largo de todo el proceso soberanista, con reiteradas desobediencias a las resoluciones del Tribunal Constitucional (TC).
El documento presta especial atención a las tramitación en el Parlament de la ley del Referéndum y la de Transitoriedad Jurídica, anuladas luego por el propio Constitucional. El Supremo señala que estas iniciativas preveían la convocatoria y celebración de un referéndum que no tenía el consentimiento del Gobierno central y también la posibilidad de declarar la secesión del territorio.
El Tribunal Supremo (TS) ya tiene elaborados los documentos que enviará al Tribunal Superior de Schleswig-Holstein para responder a la petición de información complementaria realizada por la justicia alemana, que debe decidir sobre la euroorden cursada contra el expresident Carles Puigdemont. En su respuesta, el Supremo insiste en considerar que los hechos ocurridos durante el proceso independentista –con especial referencia a la concentración junto a la Conselleria d’Economia, el 20 y 21 de septiembre pasado, y los del referéndum del 1-O– fueron constitutivos de los delitos de rebelión y malversación de caudales públicos.
Por otro lado, el Supremo también argumenta que Puigdemont cometió malversación. En esete sentido, la tesis del Supremo es que para que pueda contemplarse el delito de malversación no es condición inexcusable que se haya producido un pago sino que es suficiente con el compromiso de un futuro desembolso. No obstante, el informe señala que hay constancia de pagos acreditados, como campañas publicitarias, sobres para las papeletas y gastos de Diplocat relacionados con los observadores internacionales.
