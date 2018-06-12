El Tribunal Supremo ha condenado a Iñaki Urdangarin a 5 años y 10 meses de cárcel, cinco meses menos de los que le había impuesto en su día la Audiencia de Baleares por el caso Nóos.
La resolución final de la sala de lo Penal del Supremo deja al exduque de Palma a punto de ingresar en prisión, aunque el marido de la infanta Cristina todavía puede evitar entrar en la cárcel si solicita el indulto, lo que le permitiría pedir la suspensión de la condena, o si recurre al Tribunal Constitucional.
(Habrá ampliación)
