Catalunya El Supremo ve indicios de rebelión y rebate al tribunal alemán que rechazó extraditar a Puigdemont

Estima que no es razonable comparar el proceso secesionista dentro de un país de la UE con las revueltas organizadas contra la ampliación del aeropuerto de Fráncfort.

El expresident de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont antes de una conferencia en la Universidad de Helsinki. / EFE

El Tribunal Supremo ve indicios de rebelión y rebate al tribunal alemán que rechazó la extradición del expresident de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont.

La sala segunda ha dictado un auto en el que ratifica la existencia de indicios de delito de rebelión en las personas que dirigieron el procés entre los años 2015 y 2017.

También rebate los argumentos del tribunal alemán que está estudiando la euroorden dictada contra Puigdemont, al estimar que no es razonable, como hacen, comparar el proceso secesionista dentro de un país de la Unión Europea con las revueltas organizadas contra la ampliación del aeropuerto de Fráncfort.

Además, el Supremo ha confirmado la prisión preventiva para el expresidente de la asociación ANC y candidato a la presidencia de la Generalitat, Jordi Sánchez, en un auto en el que analiza el concepto del delito de rebelión.

En el texto, concreta que cuando la rebelión es dirigida por personas que ostentan el poder en una comunidad autónoma se genera la suficiente presión sobre el Estado como para que no sea necesaria la concurrencia de la violencia.

