Público
Público

El Supremo rechaza la querella de Torra contra Rajoy y Sáenz de Santamaría por prevaricación

El alto tribunal considera que no hubo delito en la negativa a publicar el nombramiento del vicepresidente catalán y de los consellers en el diario oficial de la Generalitat el 19 de mayo de 2018.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha presidido la primera reunion del nuevo Govern tras el acto de toma de posesion de los consellers. EFE/Toni Albir

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante la primera reunión del nuevo Govern tras el acto de toma de posesion de los consellers. EFE/Toni Albir

El Tribunal Supremo no ha admitido a trámite la querella por prevaricación presentada por el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, contra el expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy y su exvicepresidenta Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría por no haber autorizado la publicación en el diario oficial de la Generalirat el nombramiento del vicepresidente catalán y los consellers el pasado 19 de mayo.

Torra anunció en mayo la lista de los consellers que quería nombrar en su nuevo Govern, como encarcelados Josep Rull y Jordi Turull, así como Toni Comín y Lluís Puig , que permanecen en el extranjero, o Elsa Artadi como responsable de la portavocía.

Etiquetas